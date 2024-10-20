Machakos Cross Country winner Kiprono eyeing Team Kenya debut at Tokyo World Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20 – Elgeyo Marakwet long distance running specialist Asbel Kiprono says his sole focus is to make Team Kenya for next year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Kiprono says his preparations are all geared towards securing the ticket to what would be his maiden appearance in Team Kenya singlet.

“I don’t have much plans for next year other than to make the team for the World Championships. It is what I am preparing for. My target is to compete in the men’s 10,000m. I have never represented Kenya before,” the 22-year-old said.

With competition for places in Team Kenya at a premium – especially in the long distance races – Kiprono is alive to the effort he will need to exert to earn his place.

“What it needs is intensive training and that is what I will be working on,” Kiprono, who trains under the tutelage of Emmanuel Koech, said.

The youngster continued his journey to Tokyo with victory in the senior men’s 10km at the opening leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series in Machakos on Saturday.

Kiprono clocked 32:11.2 to claim the win, ahead of South Rift’s Francis Abong Koumwa (32:14.7) and North Rift’s Victor Kipruto (32:29.1) in second and third respectively.

Reviewing the dust-riddled race, Kiprono admitted it was not his usual cup of tea, considering the tough course and intense rivalry.

“It was a very tough race because of the course but I had to try my best. I had trained well and was determined although I had not expected to win as it turned out today,” the Betika Cross Country champion noted.

It was double glory for Kiprono who on Friday had pocketed Ksh 300,000 after winning the men’s 10,000m at the BingwaFest Athletics competition at the same venue.

On that occasion, Kiprono clocked 29:22.6 to take first place as Francis Langata (29:38.3) and Wiseley Kipkemoi (30:41.3) came second and third respectively.

Kiprono will be hoping to continue his winning streak at the next leg of the series in Kapsokwony on October 26.