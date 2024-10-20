Kaddu stars as Tusker dispatch Talanta, Leopards held by Sharks in Machakos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20 – Ugandan George Kaddu scored a brace as Tusker FC beat Talanta 3-1 in matchweek five of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

Talanta took the lead after three minutes courtesy of a Bernard Odhiambo penalty following a foul on Fuchuka Mang’eni.

Edwin Simiyu, making his senior debut for the brewers between the sticks, dove the right way but could not get his hands to Odhiambo’s shot.

However, Tusker did not have to wait long before making parity, Thomas Teka rising highest to head home a Mike Oduor corner.

It was the perfect redemption for Teka who had only three minutes earlier cost his side the penalty.

Kaddu then gave Tusker the lead in the 26th minute, slotting into an empty net after Talanta keeper Gabriel Andika had failed to deal with a freekick by Dennis ‘Decha’ Wanjala.

Five minutes before the breather, Kaddu was on the mark once again, tapping into an empty net after Shaphan Siwa had notched the ball past Andika.

At the same venue, AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks played out a thrilling 1-1 draw.

The slumboys took the lead in the 19th minute via Fredrick Alushula; the right back sneaking past Vincent Mahiga to connect with a diagonal cross and slot past a hapless Levis Opiyo in Ingwe goal.

The felines responded seven minutes later through Victor Omune; the one-time Harambee Stars midfielder heading past Sepstiano Wekesa after a lobbing cross by Arthur Gitego.

Sharks finished the game with ten men after Alushula was given his marching orders in the 72nd minute following a second bookable offence.

Despite their numerical advantage, Leopards could not do much other than a Sydney Lokale header in the dying embers of the game, which sailed high above the bar.

Sharks twice had the chance to sink the dagger into the felines; Stephen Bwire’s shot parried away by Opiyo at the hour mark as Keith Imbali’s header bounced off the upright.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers derby between Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Police at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru ended in a barren draw.