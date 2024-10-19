Verstappen takes US sprint pole with Norris fourth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTIN, United States, October 19 – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole for the sprint race at the United States Grand Prix, with title rival Lando Norris fourth in his McLaren.

Verstappen, who heads Norris by 52 points with six races to go, pipped Mercedes driver George Russell to pole position by 0.012 seconds in Austin.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third fastest, 0.226secs slower than Verstappen, and Norris was 0.250secs off the pace in fourth.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was seventh, splitting the Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri was knocked out in the first session because his lap time was deleted for exceeding track limits at the penultimate corner and will start the sprint 16th.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was knocked out in the second session and will start 11th.

The sprint event, for which there are eight points for a win, seven for second and so on down to eighth place, is on Saturday at 19:00 BST.

The result was a blow to Norris, who needs to close on Verstappen at an average of nearly nine points a race, especially as both Red Bull and McLaren are among the teams with upgrades on their car this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Verstappen, who had not qualified fastest since the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of July, said: “We had a good day. The car was working quite well and happy to be first. It’s been a while.”

McLaren have had the fastest car for some time, and Verstappen has been fighting a rearguard battle as Norris has eaten into his lead every race since Dutch Grand Prix in late August.

The Briton said: “Not very good. Not a great day. Been struggling the whole day, honestly, with the balance and set-up. In a way, happy with P4 because it could have been a lot worse, but the lap was shocking.”

And he downplayed the relevance of McLaren’s upgrade package, saying: “It’s not a new package, it’s pretty much the same. On pace, we are where we deserve to be.”

Mercedes, on the other hand, had high hopes for their upgrade package, their first significant one for months, and initially it appears to have made a big difference.

Russell said: “Really happy because it’s been a while since we’ve been on on the front row and it was a really tricky session but really pulled the lap together at the end and my last sector was really strong, that’s what made the difference.

“We knew we had potential in the car. The car has been feeling great so far with these upgrades. It’s close but surprised ourselves a little bit with that P2. Just excited to be back in this position. It’s been a little while.”

Both Russell and Hamilton went out early in the session at the Circuit of the Americas, while the other front-runners chose to wait until the last moments.

But this backfired when Williams driver Franco Colapinto, who was the only other driver out on track with them, spun at Turn 12 and Hamilton had to slow down for the subsequent yellow flags.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hamilton felt the problem had cost him pole position.

“Just got unlucky with the yellow flag, I was 0.4secs up,” the seven-time champion said.

“It is what it is. The good thing is the team has made a step with the car, the upgrade has clearly worked. Really grateful to everyone in the factory. It’s not the end of the day. Tomorrow we have another shot.”