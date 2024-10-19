Marrakech-bound Kenya MX Team Flagged Off For 2024 Fim Africa Motocross Of African Nations - Capital Sports
Marrakech-bound Kenya MX Team Flagged Off For 2024 Fim Africa Motocross Of African Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Marrakech-bound Kenya national motocross team members are looking forward to the forthcoming FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXoAN) with great expectations.

Courtesy of the Sport Ministry’s backing, Kenya will field a total of 17 riders in the upcoming championship slated for the fourth-largest city of Morocco, Marrakech, from October 25-27.

Multiple Kenya champion and current MX1 series leader Apollo Mbuki will lead the star-studded team comprising of three girl-riders and one competitor in the Veteran Class.

 During the flag off ceremony, Motorcycle Federation of Kenya (MSFK) encouraged the athletes to remain optimistic and compete with full enthusiasm.

Bernardi, on his part, thanked the government for raising the bar for the revered motorcycle sport.

The Government of Kenya (GOK), through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports will cover the team’s expenses including accommodation, airfare, bike transport, visa fees, FIM license fees, entry fees and allowances for the athletes.

Renzo highlighted that the athletes selected for MXoAN have undergone rigorous selection processes and training. He reminded them to compete well because their performances at the FIM Africa showpiece would draw attention of the continental and above all, the Kenyan community.

“I know that in the championship, you will face the cream of the continent’s best, which will undoubtedly be challenging. But I urge you all to remain optimistic and compete with full spirit,” said MSFK President Renzo.

Renzo also expressed hope that the nation’s best athletes would achieve outstanding performances in this prestigious sporting event, and bring pride to the people, the nation, and the country.

The event will comprise of the following classes: MX50 / MX65 / MXLites / MX125 / MX2 / MX1 / WMX and VMX.

–Team Kenya Riders–

The team has MX50 speedsters, namely Leto Tohani, Chiara Hatanga, Jeremy Hawi, Matt Kagondu, Jematia Kangogo and Thang’a Kihungi

MX65 has the likes of Kigen Mutuma, Armani Amani, Dylan Hatanga, Jedd Kagondu, Lemayian Mugo, and Jayden Weru. MX Lite has two riders in Ngengi Kamau and Chemain Kangogo.

Like Apollo and Atete Benzinge, Fredrick Yongo will be a lone ranger in MX Vets Class for oldies who still find riding satisfying and even enjoyable.

MXOAN is the most prestigious motocross event in the FIM Africa continental calendar, and this year’s edition will bring together 18 African countries.  Kenya last hosted the event at the Jamhuri track in August 2016.

During this memorable 2016 edition of MXoAN, Apollo Mbuki, riding a Honda 250cc four-stroke bike, led compatriots Ngugi Waweru and Rohan Gandhi to a momentous 1-2-3 podium dash in the competitive MX2 class whilst Elias Sherman was also crowned the African champion in MX125!

PREVIOUS HOSTS OF FIM AFRICA MOTOCROSS OF AFRICAN NATIONS (MXOAN)

11-13 August 2023:     Cape Town,South Africa       

19-21 August 2022:     Victoria Raceway Park, Garuga, Entebbe        

2021/2020:                 Postponed due to Covid-19 -Kampala,Uganda       

30 Aug – 1 Sep 2019: Donnybrook, Harare, Zimbabwe

17-19 August 2018:     Kitwe, Zambia   

25 – 27 August 2017: Mmamashia,Botswana

19-21 August 2016:     Jamhuri Park, Nairobi Kenya        Kenya

28-30 August 2015:     Donnybrook Race Track, Zimbabwe     

29-31 August 2014:     Mindola Dam Kitwe, Zambia       

31Aug – 1 Sept 2013: Syringa Motocross Park, South Africa  

26 August 2012:          Kampala, Uganda       

27-28 August 2011:     Donnybrook Race Track, Zimbabwe     

28-29 August 2010:     Dirt Bronco, South Africa    

27-28 June 2009:        Windhoek Motocross Club, Namibia

