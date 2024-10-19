Kiprono, Chepkoech reign supreme at AK Cross Country Series opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19 – Asbel Kiprop Kiprono completed a fairytale weekend with victory at the first leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series at the Machakos Teachers’ College on Saturday.

Kiprono clocked 32:11.2 to win the senior men’s 10km, ahead of Francis Abong Koumwa who timed 32:14.7 in second.

Victor Kipruto finished third after clocking 32:29.1.

Maureen Chepkoech was victor in the senior women’s race, running 36:22.9 to cross the finish line first.

Christine Njoki finished second in 36:32.2 as Esther Chemtai Kipkech clocked 37:13.7 to take third.

Both winners collected Ksh 50,000 for all their troubles, adding on to their plentiful harvest on Friday where they excelled in the men and women’s 10,000m at the BingwaFest Athletics competition at the same venue.

In the junior men’s 8km competition, Silas Senchura emerged victorious after crossing the finish line in 25:27.42.

Following him closely was Simon Maywa who timed 25:32.70 whereas Clinton Ngetich completed the podium in 25:38.04.

Yvonne Chepchirchir was winner of the junior women’s 6km after clocking 21:40.02, ahead of Lorna Cherono (21:50.7) and Florence Chepkoech (21:57.7) in second and third respectively.

The next leg of the annual series is set for October 26 in Kapsokwony.