KCB thrash Homeboyz to maintain unbeaten run as K’Ogalo in hot pursuit

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) continued their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 FKF Premier League with a 4-1 thrashing of Kakamega Homeboyz at the San Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Saturday afternoon.

Moses Shumah had given Abana Ba Ingo the lead in the seventh minute, marking the first time old boy Farouk Shikhalo has been beaten in the bankers’ goal this season.

KCB, coached by former Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo, had to wait until the 56th minute when James Kinyanjui scored the equaliser.

The Mathare United and Bandari FC alumnus inflicted more pain on the visitors when his corner found the head of Maurice Ojwang’ in the 68th minute.

Faraj Ominde’s goal in the 78th minute added more salt to the injury before Vincent Ondabu secured the three points with the fourth goal with six minutes to the end.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, defending champions Gor Mahia whipped Posta Rangers 3-0 to make it two out of two wins.

Bryceson Wangai gave K’Ogalo the lead in the 14th minute before Austin Odhiambo doubled their advantage with a long range strike in the 38th minute.

Substitute Gideon Bendeka then put the seal on a successful afternoon with his second goal in two games.

In a lunchtime fixture at the same venue, Nairobi City Stars and Sofapaka played out an entertaining 1-1 draw. Sofapaka’s Humphrey Mieno (L) in action against Nairobi City Stars. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Batoto Ba Mungu took the lead at the half hour mark courtesy of Jack Ong’anya who latched on to a loose header by Benjamin Mosha to slot the ball past City Stars custodian Elvis Ochoro.

The Kawangware-based side drew level in the 54th minute through Yuto Kusaba, the Japanese pouncing on a loose ball after Sofapaka keeper Brandon Obiero failed to deal effectively with a cross from Elvis Noor.

Newcomers Mara Sugar continued their impressive start to life in the top flight, beating Shabana 1-0 at the Awendo Green Stadium thanks to Joseph Okwenda’s goal.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC and Murang’a Seal played out a barren draw at the Mombasa Sports Club.