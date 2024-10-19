Ayew stars as Foxes outsmart Saints for priceless win at St Mary’s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, October 19 – Leicester City staged a stunning comeback from two goals down as Jordan Ayew’s stoppage-time winner gave them a dramatic victory against Southampton in a Premier League thriller at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Foxes looked down and out, feeling the wrath of their travelling supporters as goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo gave the Saints a thoroughly deserved half-time advantage inside 28 minutes.

Archer steered home a simple finish from Ryan Manning’s left-wing cross after eight minutes, before Aribo applied a similar strike as Kyle Walker-Peters sent in the delivery.

Southampton were dominant but Leicester showed great resilience and were inspired by a brilliant individual display from substitute Abdul Fatawu after he was introduced on the hour.

He had already started to pose a threat even before Facundo Buonanotte turned in his cross from close range, signalling a sensational Leicester revival.

Fatawu had turned the game on its head and he was a central figure again when Leicester drew level 16 minutes from time, first shooting against the bar, then forcing a fine save from Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a header seconds later.

In the resulting melee, Ryan Fraser dragged back Jamie Vardy as he tried to pounce on the rebound, the veteran striker scoring the resulting penalty with the Saints substitute shown a red card.

And, in a frantic finale, Ayew delighted Leicester fans and left the home support to turn on their team with that strike seven minutes into stoppage time.

Weak Southampton throw it away

Southampton manager Russell Martin travelled the full range of emotions on a rollercoaster afternoon, from hearing the sounds of approval from supporters at half-time to being the target of their fierce anger at the final whistle.

This collapse from his side showed weakness as the smooth passing football of the first half was replaced by a display riddled with nerves, which had threatened to cast a 2-0 lead aside well before Saints did when Ayew’s shot slid past Ramsdale into the corner seconds from the end.

It was all a far cry from the first 45 minutes when Martin was constantly expressing his approval with how his side performed as they sailed into that comfortable interval lead against struggling Leicester.

The Foxes had posted a warning signal when Bilal El Khannouss hit the post shortly before half-time, but there was little sign of what was to come as Martin’s passing style reaped rich dividends with those goals from Archer and Aribo.

And they were only denied a third when Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen made a magnificent reflex save from his own defender Wout Faes after the break – but Leicester had started to prey on nerves that became more visible when Foxes manager Steve Cooper introduced Fatawu on the hour.

Saints lost composure under pressure and it was no surprise when the rejuvenated Foxes drew level through Vardy’s penalty.

The visitors had almost snatched the win in added time when Buonanotte was inches away, before the final wound to Southampton came in the shape of Ayew’s winner deep into stoppage time.

Martin will have seen much to satisfy him in that opening phase, but all this was forgotten as first a likely victory, then a draw, were squandered.

And, with margins guaranteed to be so fine at the bottom of the table this season, Southampton – and indeed Martin – cannot afford such slip-ups.