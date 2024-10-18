Who’s the snitch? – Paqueta wants ‘misleading’ leaks investigated by the FA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 18 – West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta wants the Football Association to investigate “misleading” leaks about his betting case.

The FA charged Paqueta in May for allegedly getting booked deliberately “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

Paqueta, 27, has denied all four charges brought against him and believes “misleading and inaccurate” reporting is putting his chances of a fair disciplinary hearing at risk.

“I am frustrated and upset to have read recent misleading and inaccurate press articles, published in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case,” Paqueta wrote on X, external.

“Some of that information is entirely false and appears designed to undermine my position.

“I am also concerned that, although they are false and misleading, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case.”

The four charges relate to Premier League fixtures against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds and Bournemouth between November 2022 and August 2023.

Paqueta has remained eligible to play for West Ham since learning of the charges but could be facing a lengthy ban if a breach is proven.

“The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential and they are extremely serious for me and my family,” Paqueta added.

“The continued leaking and publication of inaccurate information in the press is now putting at risk my chance of receiving a fair hearing.

“I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to write to the FA to request that they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain.”

Paqueta joined West Ham from French club Lyon in August 2022 for an initial £36.5m.

The Brazil midfielder has scored two goals in seven Premier League appearance this season.

BBC Sport has contacted the FA for comment.