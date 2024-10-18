Former captain Wayne Rooney ‘surprised’ by Tuchel’s England appointment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 18 – Wayne Rooney says he is “surprised” that Thomas Tuchel has been appointed England head coach instead of a homegrown coach.

Tuchel will succeed Gareth Southgate in January and the German, 51, is the first non-British coach to take charge of England’s men’s side since Fabio Capello left in 2012.

Former England captain and record goalscorer Rooney played under both Capello and Sven-Goran Eriksson, and said he felt an English coach would be appointed.

“I think he’s [Tuchel] a very good coach, but surprised the FA have employed him,” Plymouth Argyle boss Rooney said.

Interim boss Lee Carsley, who will remain in charge for next month’s Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, led England to the European Under-21 Championship title last year.

England also won under-20 and under-17 World Cups in 2017, both following the opening of the Football Association’s national football centre at St George’s Park, near Burton-upon-Trent, in 2012, with the aim of developing a pathway for players and coaches.

“What the FA have built – and I was part of that and have seen first hand what they’ve built over the last 10, 15 years – it’s been great,” added Rooney.

“It’s been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I’m surprised they haven’t gone in with one of their own.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But they’ve made the decision and I wish him all the best, and I hope he does well for us.”

Rooney won 120 caps for England and scored 53 goals – a record mark that was only bettered by Harry Kane in March 2023 – between 2003 and 2018.

Rooney played in three World Cups and three European Championships, helping England reach the knockout stages five times as he played under six permanent managers including Southgate, Steve McClaren, Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce.

“I think it is slightly different when you go to a World Cup or a European Championship and you’re watching your [foreign] coach watch his home nation,” Rooney added.

“I’ve experienced that first hand and it’s not ideal.

“But I’m sure Thomas is very professional and he’ll do everything he can to help England win.”