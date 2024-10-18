City Thunder eye second win in Tanzania in Road to BAL 2025 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Thunder bench react after their win in game one. PHOTO/BAL/X

Basketball

City Thunder eye second win in Tanzania in Road to BAL 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Kenya National Basketball League champions Nairobi City Thunder are seeking a second successive win in their hunt for qualification to the final tournament of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) when they take on Burundi’s Urunani in Tanzania on Friday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The flamboyant Thunder tipped off their campaign with a comfortable 89-53 victory over Seychellois side Beau Vallon and a second victory against the highly fancied Burundians will give them a much needed boost in their top two ambitions.

Urunani have picked back to back wins so far, after thrashing Vallon 112-43 to go 2-0 up after earlier on outwitting hosts JKT 83-60.

Thunder know their work is well cut out against the Burundians, who have heavily recruited for the Road to BAL 2025, and an eye on the next round, the Elite 16.

Captain Tyler Ongwae believes the team has picked up well after the jitters of the first game, where despite winning, they felt they didn’t do as much as they would have wanted.

“We started slow. However, that’s understandable as we had not played in about a week.  Overall, we played hard and stuck together for this win. I know we can get better. With more than a week having not played, we were bound to be rusty and I believe we will be at the top of our game against Urunani,” the Kenyan international said.

Thunder will once again be looking upon their new recruits led by Ongwae, as well as the American duo of Will Sydney Davis and point guard Uchenna ‘UC’ Iroegbu, who both posted double-double scores in the first game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved