‘I’m not a cheater’ – Paul Pogba on doping ban

PARIS, France, Oct 17 – Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba said he is “not a cheater” but accepted responsibility for the failed doping test that led to a ban.

Pogba’s four-year ban was reduced to 18 months earlier this month after the Court of Arbitration for Sport accepted his ingestion of a banned substance “was not intentional”.

The 31-year-old was suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) in February after a drugs test found elevated levels of testosterone – a hormone that increases endurance – in his system.

“This is not me, I’m not a cheater,” Pogba told Sky Sports.

“I’m someone that loves my sport, I love the game and I would never, ever cheat. I like to win fairly.

“I’m a bad loser but I’m not a cheater.”

The reduced ban started from 11 September 2023, with sources close to the Pogba telling BBC Sport that he can resume training in January and will be eligible to play again from March.

“I take some responsibility because I took the supplement, ” Pogba added.

“I didn’t triple check, let’s say it like that, even if it came from a professional. If I have to be punished, I am fine with it, but it should never be four years.”

Pogba joined Juventus, reuniting with the Italian club in July 2022 after his contract at Manchester United expired.

He featured just 12 times across all competitions after returning to Turin, with injuries restricting his gametime in 2022-23, while he played just twice last season before he was pulled for the positive test.

Pogba remains under contract with Juventus, his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and is looking forward to getting back to training with the rest of the squad.

“I would just like to be on the pitch, any pitch,” Pogba said.

“First it’s with Juventus. I want to be on the training with team mates, it’s tough to be alone, playing passes on to the wall.

“My main focus is to get back training, be fit and to be on the pitch doing what I love.”

Pogba has made 423 appearances at club level across two spells with Manchester United and his two stints with Juventus.

After initially being handed a four-year ban in February, Pogba considered retirement but was urged to remained focused on a return by his wife.

“I am still the same player with a different hunger, more motivated and more hungry,” Pogba said.

“I will appreciate the game more than before because the game has been taken away from me. I realise how important it is for me.

“There will definitely be another Paul Pogba but with more determination and motivation to play until the end of my career.”

Pogba made his debut for France in 2013 and has won 91 caps, scoring 11 goals.

His last appearance for Les Bleus came in March 2022 in a friendly against South Africa.

Despite such a lengthy spell out of the game and a plethora of options for France boss Didier Deschamps to choose from, Pogba expressed a desire to return to the international fold.

“I have to be ready for that,” Pogba said.

“The players there deserve to play in the national team and I have to win my place in the national team again. I’m ready to fight, you have to, it’s the competition.”