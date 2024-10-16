Messi secures hat-trick as Argentina demolish Bolivia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 16 – Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat-trick as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in World Cup qualifying.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami forward, who also set up two goals at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, moved level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for the most hat-tricks in men’s international football.

Argentina are three points clear of Colombia at the top of the South American qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup, despite losing to Colombia in September and drawing with Venezuela last week.

“It’s really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people. It moves me how they shout my name,” Messi said.

“This drives me – enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I’m here, I feel like a kid because I’m comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, I’ll keep enjoying it.”

Messi, making only his second appearance for Argentina since suffering an injury at the Copa America in July, capitalised on a defensive error to put them ahead after 19 minutes.

He set up Lautaro Martinez and then Julian Alvarez before substitute Thiago Almada made it 4-0.

Messi struck twice in two minutes late on, beating two defenders to fire in his second and completing his hat-trick by finding the bottom corner.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Messi has scored 112 goals in 189 games for Argentina – second only to Ronaldo, who has 133, in men’s internationals.

Raphinha scored twice as struggling Brazil made it back-to-back victories with a 4-0 win over Peru in Brasilia.

Brazil, record five-time World Cup winners, had lost four of their past five qualifiers before defeating Chile on Thursday.

Dorival Junior’s side are fourth in the table – six points behind Argentina – after 10 games.

The top six teams qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Raphinha converted a penalty in each half before late goals from Fulham’s Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique.

“We needed this. It was really important winning both games to get back on track,” Raphinha told TV Globo.

In-form Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran scored his seventh goal of the season in all competitions as Colombia beat Chile 4-0.

Davinson Sanchez, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Bournemouth’s Luis Sinisterra also scored in Barranquilla.