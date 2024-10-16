England Need Manager Who Can Deliver Trophy, Says Former Captain Shearer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 16 – Former England captain Alan Shearer says the Three Lions “need a manager who can deliver a trophy” after German Thomas Tuchel agreed to become the next boss.

Tuchel, 51, is set to become the third non-British permanent manager of the England men’s team, with a media conference expected on Wednesday at Wembley.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, will be tasked with leading England to the 2026 World Cup, where they will hope to end a 60-year wait for a major trophy.

“We need a trophy – it’s as simple as that. We need a manager who can deliver that,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football, external podcast.

“There’s no doubt [Tuchel] has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It’s a bold move from the FA, there’s no doubt about it.

“You have to win the tournament, that’s what he’s been hired for. They [the FA] have seen the bunch of players are the best England have had for a long, long time.”

England have been without a permanent manager since Gareth Southgate resigned after eight years in charge following the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain, with Lee Carsley appointed on an interim basis.

Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello are the only previous non-British permanent England men’s managers, but unlike his predecessors Tuchel is familiar with English football – having managed Chelsea between January 2021 and September 2022.

“Tuchel will have looked at this squad and thought there is so much talent in there, this is an unbelievable opportunity of winning the greatest trophy of all,” former England striker Gary Lineker said.

“I would have given the job to Carsley. I have seen enough to suggest the players really trust him, that he’s imaginative enough to produce something that is a joy to watch – entertaining front-footed football.”

Former England defender Micah Richards said: “The point is we don’t have an English candidate strong enough to take that job, that’s one of the most interesting things.

“I was of the opinion that we don’t need an English manager, just go out and get the best person for the job. I think Tuchel is an outstanding manager, a proven winner.”