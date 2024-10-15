Third generation of Maldini family makes Italian national team debut - Capital Sports
Daniel Maldini became the third generation of his family to play for Italy. PHOTO/BR Football/X

Football

Third generation of Maldini family makes Italian national team debut

Published

MILAN, Italy, Oct 15 – Daniel Maldini became the third generation of his family to play for Italy as he made his debut in their Nations League win over Israel.

Father Paolo, who was in Udine watching the game, won 126 caps – and grandfather Cesare played 14 times for his country.

The 23-year-old Monza attacking midfielder also played for Milan like his father and grandfather.

He replaced Giacomo Raspadori with 16 minutes to go.

It is the first time a grandfather, father and son have all played for the Italy national team.

“It was a strong, positive feeling,” said Maldini Jr.

“I’m very happy that I came on and that the match went well. I’m glad my parents were here to watch. I will talk to them when I get home.”

Italy won the game convincingly thanks to a double from Giovanni di Lorenzo and goals from Mateo Retegui and Davide Frattesi.

Mohamed Abu Fani scored for Israel, who were playing a game outside of Hungary for the first time in 2024.

