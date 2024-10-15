Kolo Muani on a brace as France down Belgium in Nations League - Capital Sports
Randal Kolo Muani is joined by teammates in celebrating one of his two goals against Belgium. PHOTO/France/X

Football

Kolo Muani on a brace as France down Belgium in Nations League

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct 15 – Randal Kolo Muani scored twice as France beat Belgium in an incident-packed Uefa Nations League match in Brussels.

Youri Tielemans skied a penalty for the hosts after William Saliba brought down Lois Openda, a decision given by the video assistant referee (VAR).

France then won a penalty of their own when Wout Faes handled the ball on the ground. Kolo Muani sent goalkeeper Koen Casteels the wrong way from the spot for the 35th-minute opener.

Openda equalised for Belgium in first-half added time with a header from Timothy Castagne’s left-wing cross. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but given by the VAR.

France thought they were back ahead through Manu Kone’s strike – but it was disallowed for a handball in the build-up by Kolo Muani.

But Paris St-Germain forward Kolo Muani scored what proved to be the winner in the 62nd minute when he headed in a Lucas Digne cross.

However, Les Bleus played the final 14 minutes with 10 men when captain Aurelien Tchouameni was shown a second yellow card for clipping Tielemans just outside the box.

Belgium pushed for an equaliser but could not find one.

Italy beat Israel 4-1 in the group’s other game in Udine, the first match Israel have played outside of Hungary this year.

The Italians top Group A2 on 10 points with France a point behind. Third-placed Belgium, on four points, are likely to face a relegation-promotion play-off.

