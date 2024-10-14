Yamal sent home from Spain camp to prevent further injury - Capital Sports
Yamal
Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal for Spain during Euro 2024. PHOTO/Spain/X

Yamal sent home from Spain camp to prevent further injury

Published

BELGRADE, Serbia, Oct 14 – Lamine Yamal will miss Spain’s Nations League game with Serbia on Tuesday to prevent any further injury after suffering a muscle strain.

Barcelona’s Yamal hobbled off in injury time during Spain’s 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday.

The 17-year-old had an MRI scan on Sunday and will return to his club after withdrawing from Spain’s camp.

“The tests did not reveal any structural injury, and the medical staff of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed it is a case of muscle strain,” said Spain in a statement on Sunday.

“Prioritising the player’s health and to avoid any risk of injury ahead of the upcoming match against Serbia, it has been decided to withdraw him from the squad.”

Yamal was on the receiving end of several tough tackles in the victory over Denmark and, following the game, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said the teenager cannot expect a “bed of roses” playing at the highest level.

“The referee has to protect these talented players, but Lamine has to get used to it,” said De la Fuente.

“Lamine displayed an exceptional attitude and generated a lot for us from the right flank. He has a special talent. I had a teammate who used to say: ‘What do you want, kisses [from the opponents]?’

“Teams will use the weapons they can within the rules.”

Yamal has been replaced in the squad by Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme.

