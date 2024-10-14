Nigeria set to boycott Afcon 2025 qualifier in Libya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRIPOLI, Libya, Oct 14 – Nigeria will boycott their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya on Tuesday after their players were left stranded at an airport overnight.

The Super Eagles squad were due to land in Benghazi on Sunday but their plane was instead diverted to Al Abraq, which is about 230km (143 miles) away from their intended destination.

A Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official told BBC Sport Africa the travelling contingent were “completely abandoned” and then locked inside the airport building after making arrangements to leave.

Captain William Troost-Ekong said the squad had decided not to play the game and called on his country’s government “to intervene and rescue us”.

Nigeria’s minister of sports development senator John Owan Enoh said the main concern was the safe return of the team.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said it was “deeply concerned” by reports about the situation experienced by the travelling side but denied suggestions of foul play.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional,” it said.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has been in contact with representatives from Libya and Nigeria after the Super Eagles were “stranded in disturbing conditions”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A Caf statement added that the matter has been referred to its disciplinary board for investigation and action will be taken if its statutes and regulations have been violated.

Troost-Ekong posted an update on X at 12:00 GMT that the squad expected to depart Libya on Monday afternoon.

“Apparently our plane is being fuelled as we speak and we should be leaving to Nigeria shortly,” the centre-back said.

Enoh said he had instructed the NFF to lodge a formal complaint with Caf about the squad’s treatment in Libya.

Uncomfortable night in ‘prison’ at airport

NFF media manager Promise Efoghe said no reason was given for the decision to divert their plane to Al Abraq.

“No Libyan FA official has come to give reasons or provide any clarification,” he said.

“The Libyans made no effort to help. When the NFF tried to make alternative arrangement, we were locked inside the airport.

“It’s like we are in a prison at the airport.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface said on social media that the squad were left without food, wi-fi or anywhere to sleep, and the Super Eagles account on X posted pictures of players sprawled out on airport seating.

Troost-Ekong announced the intention to boycott the match during a series of posts on Monday morning.

“As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will not play this game,” the centre-back said.

“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour.”

In response, the LFF said that disruptions can occur from routine air traffic protocols, security checks or other logistical challenges and said it hoped the misunderstanding “can be resolved with understanding and goodwill”.

Senator Enoh said he had held talks with Caf president Patrice Motsepe and secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba, and that African football’s governing body wanted the match to go ahead as scheduled at 10pm on Tuesday.

“There must be a serious adverse consequence to the LFF for this unspeakable behaviour,” Enoh said in a statement.

“This cannot be through insisting that Nigeria still takes part in this match given the very obvious situation.

“The team insists they’re unable to go ahead with the match, not just because of the trauma and consequent psychological torture but also because of fear for their safety.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Libya reject ‘foul play’ suggestions

The situation follows Libya’s complaints of alleged hostile treatment during their visit to Nigeria for the reverse fixture in Uyo last Friday.

Libyan officials claimed they were rerouted to Port Harcourt and also accused the Nigerians of not providing them a bus to cover the 130km journey to Uyo, leaving them stranded for hours.

Those claims were denied by the NFF.

Troost-Ekong described Nigeria’s treatment on arrival in North Africa as “mind games”, which the LFF refuted.

“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the LFF of deliberately orchestrating this incident,” a statement added.

“Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation.”

The journey from Al Abraq to Benghazi would take over three and a half hours by road, but Troost-Ekong said the players would not want to travel by that means because of the security situation in Libya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country is split between two administrations – one based in the eastern region, which includes Benghazi, and the other in the west in the capital Tripoli. Both governments claim to be the country’s legitimate rulers.

Efoghe said the Nigerian embassy in Tripoli was “handicapped” and could not intervene because of the political situation.

“We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security. It’s not safe,” Troost-Ekong added.

“We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us if we continued.

“We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with [international] football.”

Nigeria won 1-0 when the two sides met in Uyo on Friday and top Group D on seven points, with Libya bottom of the table on one point and on the brink of elimination.