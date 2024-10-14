Cameroon complete double over Harambee Stars with Kampala win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Harambee Stars’ quest for qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) suffered another hit Monday evening after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cameroon in Kampala, the Indomitable Lions completing a double over Stars.

Substitute Boris Enow struck a brilliant 65th minute freekick to give Cameroon the victory, and inch them closer to qualification with two matches to go.

Enow struck a freekick beyond the wall from almost 35 yards out catching keeper Bryne Omondi offguard, a goal that the Central Africans guarded till the final whistle.

Coach Engin Firat had resorted back to his strongest 11, Bryne coming back in goal for Patrick Matasi whose gaffes were the source of criticism from the first leg. The coach also started Joseph Okumu who came on as a sub in the first leg, and he partnered Johnstone Omurwa at the heart of defense.

Daniel Anyembe moved to the right side, with Amos Nondi benched.

Stars gave a better performance, but couldn’t get a goal when it mattered most. They almost scored at the death when substitute Alphonce Omija’s header from Erick ‘Marcelo Ouma’s curling cross from the right missed the target by a whisker.

Stars remain third in the table with four points after four matches, and now face a must win situation in the final two games against Zimbabwe and Namibia next month.

Cameroon are on 10 points and just need a draw in the last two to confirm their ticket.