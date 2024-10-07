Egyptian star Marmoush scores in stoppage time as Eintracht hold Bayern

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct 7 – Omar Marmoush scored deep into stoppage time to earn Eintracht Frankfurt a dramatic 3-3 draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Defender Kim Min-jae got Bayern off to the perfect start when opening the scoring from close range.

Marmoush continued his fine run of scoring, netting for a fifth successive league outing when equalising with a drilled effort under the body of Manuel Neuer.

The Egypt forward turned provider for Frankfurt’s second, using strength and speed to get away from Dayot Upamecano before squaring for Hugo Ekitike to finish.

That lead lasted a mere three minutes with Upamecano atoning for his error when reacting quickest to turn in a loose ball from close range.

Bayern, leading scorers in the German top-flight, got their noses in front for a second time courtesy of a fine curling effort from former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Harry Kane failed to score for a third successive game, but the England captain did tee up Olise for his fifth assist of the season – the most of any player in the Bundesliga this term.

Kane’s afternoon ended in frustrating fashion, though, with the 31-year-old leaving the field on the 72nd minute, just moments after he required treatment following a clash with Frankfurt defender Tuta.

As the game ticked into six minutes of stoppage time, it appeared Bayern were on track to bounce back from defeat against Aston Villa in the Champions League – their first loss under new boss Vincent Kompany.

However, Marmoush extended his lead at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts, taking his tally to eight, when racing clear of the Bayern defence and whipping the ball into the far corner.

The draw means Bayern are without a win in three games across all competitions, losing one and drawing two, as Kompany’s honeymoon period appears to be over.

They do remain top of the table, though, with RB Leipzig, who beat Heidenheim earlier in the day, sitting second on goal difference.

Frankfurt would have moved top with a win – the first time they would have led the league since 1999 – but sit third after extending their unbeaten streak to five matches.