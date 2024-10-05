Coco Gauff fights back to reach China Open final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Spain's Paula Badosa REUTERS/Florence Lo

Sports

Coco Gauff fights back to reach China Open final

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 5 – Fourth seed Coco Gauff came from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa to reach her first China Open final.

The 20-year-old American dug deep to come through 4-6 6-4 6-2.

Spaniard Badosa, ranked 19th in the world but a former world number two, had looked in a good position when she served at 4-3 up in the second set.

But Gauff broke and rattled off the next four games to set up a decider, eventually wrapping up victory in two hours and 21 minutes.

She will face Karolina Muchova in Sunday’s decider after the Czech player defeated home favourite and fifth seed Qinwen Zheng 6-3 6-4.

Zheng, the Olympic champion, needed medical treatment for a hand injury after taking a tumble during the opening set.

Although both players had their opportunities, it was Muchova, who reached last year’s French Open final but is now ranked 49 in the world after wrist surgery, who took advantage.

The win saw her avenge defeat by Zheng in the final in Palermo in July and reach a second career WTA 1000 final after Cincinnati last year, where she lost to Gauff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Badosa, who was as low as 140th in the rankings in May, was on a good run of form in Beijing which included victory over second seed and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula in the last 16.

And she took advantage of Gauff’s inconsistencies, particularly on her serve which produced 11 double faults, to win the opening set and break in the first game of the second.

Gauff is working with new coach Matt Daly after ending her partnership with Brad Gilbert last month following her fourth-round exit at the US Open, where she was defending her title.

She saved four break points to avoid going 4-1 down in the second set and from then the momentum was with the American, who regained her composure as Badosa dropped her first set of the week.

Gauff broke three times in the decider to seal the win to reach her first final since she triumphed in Auckland in January.

“I tried to stay focused, it was tough but mentally I just tried to reset,” she said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved