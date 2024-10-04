Man City's De Bruyne asks to miss Belgium matches - Capital Sports
Kevin de Bruyne. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Football

Man City’s De Bruyne asks to miss Belgium matches

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 4 – Belgium captain Kevin de Bruyne has asked for time off from the national team as the Manchester City playmaker looks to manage his playing time.

The 33-year-old has missed City’s past four fixtures after sustaining a thigh injury in September’s 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

De Bruyne, who is on course to return to action in mid-October, was set to be left out of Belgium’s Nations League squad for matches against Italy and France later this month through injury.

But Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco says De Bruyne has requested to miss November’s matches against Italy and Israel in addition to October’s matches.

“I had a long phone conversation with Kevin,” said Tedesco.

“He has asked to skip this camp and also November, to be able to take care of his body.

“The schedule has become even busier due to the World Cup for clubs. That is why he is not there now and in November. But when it really counts – the World Cup – he will be there.”

Rodri, De Bruyne’s club team-mate, said in September that players were close to striking in protest at the increased playing schedule.

De Bruyne raised questions over his international future following a 2-0 loss to France on 9 September.

However, Tedesco says De Bruyne remains committed to playing for his country.

“He has an injury, but he is very motivated to continue with the Red Devils and to play the World Cup in 2026,” Tedesco said.

