Solanke gets first England call-up in seven years; Maguire, Maddison dropped

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 3 – Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has been named in Lee Carsley’s England squad for this month’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland.

It is the striker’s first call-up since he earned his only cap, a substitute appearance against Brazil in 2017 during his time at Liverpool.

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is absent despite his fine start to the season, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Tottenham playmaker James Maddison and Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze also miss out.

Kyle Walker, who was left out of Carsley’s first squad, has earned a recall while Jude Bellingham has been selected after missing September’s fixtures through injury.

Carsley made a strong start to his time as England interim manager with victories against Finland and the Republic of Ireland in September in the Nations League.

The Three Lions host Greece on 10 October before playing Finland in Helsinki on 13 October.

Solanke has scored three goals in six games for Tottenham since joining Ange Postecoglou’s side in a £65m deal from Bournemouth in the summer.

The 27-year-old was overlooked for England’s Euro 2024 squad, despite netting 21 goals in 42 appearances for the Cherries last term.

Maguire, 31, was a regular under former manager Gareth Southgate but the defender has been dropped for October’s fixtures after making Carsley’s first squad in September.

The centre-back missed United’s 3-0 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday with a calf injury but has returned to the squad for Thursday’s Europa League match against Porto.

Rogers, 22, had been tipped for a call-up after a brilliant start to the season.

The midfielder has started all eight of Villa’s Premier League and Champions League matches this term, scoring twice.

Maddison, who has scored once in seven matches for Spurs this season, has not been included in an England squad since being cut from Southgate’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)