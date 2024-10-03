Salah, Mac Allister goals power Liverpool past Bologna at Anfield

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 3 – Arne Slot’s first home Champions League match as Liverpool boss ended in victory as goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds defeat battling Italian side Bologna at Anfield.

Slot became the first man in Liverpool’s distinguished history to win eight of his first nine games in charge, but his side had to survive some nervous moments in this hard-fought match.

The hosts scored in the 12th minute when Mac Allister was able to convert from close range following Salah’s excellent low cross from the right side.

Both sides had potential goals ruled out for offside – Thijs Dallinga for Bologna and Darwin Nunez for Liverpool – before the Italians, in their first ever Champions League campaign and only their second time in European football’s top competition, ended the first half well.

Dan Ndoye hit the post and Bologna capitalised on an error from Trent Alexander-Arnold in his own penalty area, before Alisson saved to deny Kacper Urbanski.

The visitors continued to create chances after the break, with Alisson saving well from Riccardo Orsolini and Urbanski firing over when well placed.

But the hosts sealed the win in style with Salah’s 49th Champions League goal, cutting in on to his left foot and curling a wonderful shot into the top corner to ensure Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, continued his fine start to his tenure.

Slot praises Salah after Bologna win

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and this victory follows a 3-1 away success over another Italian side, AC Milan, in the opening round of Champions League fixtures to give Slot’s side six points from six.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They still have six more matches to come in the league phase, including home matches against German champions Bayer Leverkusen, managed by ex-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, and 15-time European champions Real Madrid.

But they have made a perfect start to the competition and are fifth in the 36-team table, already in a strong position to push for automatic qualification to the last 16.

In Klopp’s almost nine years at Anfield, he won the Champions League, reached two finals, two further quarter-finals and reached the final of the Europa League.

Dutchman Slot, who managed in this tournament last season with Feyenoord, had said earlier this week how much he was looking forward to sampling the famous Anfield atmosphere on European nights.

The reality lived up the hype, further buoyed by a large contingent from Bologna – relishing the chance to witness European competition for the first time since 1999-2000.

“I don’t hope the only thing people remember me for in one, two or three years – you never know how long I’ll be here – they only say, ‘That is the manager who only won eight of his nine games’,” said Slot.

“I’m hoping to do more special things than winning eight out of nine games.

“You will probably never reach perfection. You are always aiming for perfection but you will never reach this.”

Liverpool almost made a dream start.

Ryan Gravenberch, the Reds’ man of the match against AC Milan, was again impressive.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The defensive midfielder linked up with Salah and got to the byeline with a bustling run, though Luis Diaz or Nunez were unable to convert his low cross.

But it did not matter as Mac Allister got his first goal of the campaign 11 minutes later.

Another fine Gravenberch pass, this time over the top of the Bologna defence, left Nunez running through, only for his left-footed strike to not carry the required power to beat Lukasz Skorupski.

Bologna finished fifth in Serie A last season, their best position since 1970-71, although manager Thiago Motta then went to Juventus, with the club also losing striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Riccardo Calafiori to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

New boss Vincenzo Italiano, the Fiorentina manager when they twice lost in the Europa Conference League final – including to West Ham in the final two seasons ago – had only won one of his seven matches before coming to Anfield.

But Bologna, who face Aston Villa next on 22 October, gave a good account of themselves and had the hosts worried for a spell – towards the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second.

However, Salah’s wonderful strike settled Liverpool nerves and made it two wins from two, with a trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig next up.