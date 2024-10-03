Aston Villa stun Bayern at Villa Park in Champions League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct 3 – Jhon Duran emerged from the bench in dramatic fashion once more to give Aston Villa a magnificent victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League at an exultant Villa Park.

In a meeting surrounded by a rich sense of history as a repeat of the Villa’s 1982 European Cup final victory over the German giants in Rotterdam, Duran ensured a replica of that scoreline with his fifth goal after coming on as substitute this season.

Duran, on as a 70th-minute substitute for Ollie Watkins, took only nine minutes to make his mark when he caught Bayern’s veteran keeper Manuel Neuer out of position with a composed lofted finish.

It was another triumph for Villa manager Unai Emery, this result continuing his side’s impressive start to their Champions League campaign after a 3-0 victory against Young Boys in Switzerland in their opening game.

Villa Park was awash with colour and noise before the kick-off as it played host to this competition for the first time in 41 years, welcoming Bayern striker Harry Kane and coach Vincent Kompany back to England.

The stadium erupted when Pau Torres turned in a close-range finish after 22 minutes only for the video assistant referee to intervene and rule it out for offside.

Chances were rare in a tight affair, but 20-year-old Duran was the talisman once more to send Villa Park wild before inspirational Villa keeper Emi Martinez produced a stunning save from Kane in injury time to keep Bayern at bay.

Villa Park in ecstasy on famous night

Villa Park has waited 41 years to enjoy a night like this in Europe’s elite competition, since when, as holders, they went out to Juventus in the quarter-final in 1983.

That long wait felt as it if was worth every minute for Villa’s fans when the final whistle sounded on a famous win that signalled they were back in Europe’s elite group.

And what drama was packed into those closing moments of almost unbearable tension as Villa clung on to the lead given to them by Duran’s expert finish.

Kane, who otherwise had a quiet night, saw a free-kick deflected over in stoppage time then a header that looked certain to cut Villa’s celebrations cruelly short turned away brilliantly by the diving figure of Martinez.

The final whistle went almost immediately, the noise sweeping around Villa Park a mixture of ectasy and relief.

Under Emery’s brilliant guidance, Villa produced a mixture of superbly well-drilled defence, a competitive edge and threat on the break, exemplified by Duran spotting Neuer out of position and delivering the perfect finish.

Villa now have six points from two games and under this manager, in this atmosphere, no-one will relish a trip to Villa Park.

Night of frustration for returning Kane

England captain Kane was hoping to make his mark as he faced Premier League opposition once again but was left holding his head in frustration after a night when he was denied a decisive impact right at the end.

Kane headed straight at Martinez in the first half from close range only to be ruled offside, then was left pleading with Serge Gnabry after the forward selfishly ignored him and shot when he was unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box.

The biggest anguish was left for those last few seconds when his free-kick was deflected into the Holte End then that goal-bound header was somehow clawed away by the flying Martinez.

Kane has been subjected to a taunt in Germany that he is the equivalent of a “flat track bully”, able to punish lesser sides but missing out against the bigger names.

This is nonsense of course. This is the striker who scored 14 goals in 19 north London derbies and is his country’s record goalscorer.

Kane will punish teams once more in the Champions League. This was simply not his night.