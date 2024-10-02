Lewandowski scores twice as rampant Barcelona run riot against Young Boys - Capital Sports
Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his two goals against Young Boys in the Champions League. PHOTO/Barcelona/X

Football

Lewandowski scores twice as rampant Barcelona run riot against Young Boys

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct 2 – Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona comprehensively beat Young Boys in the Champions League.

Lewandowski struck after eight minutes for the hosts, poking home Raphinha’s ball across the box at the back post.

Barca doubled their lead as Brazil forward Raphinha netted the rebound from Pedri’s blocked shot.

The La Liga leaders continued to dominate as Inigo Martinez added another goal three minutes later, heading in from close range after Pedri’s pinpoint free-kick.

Six minutes into the second half Barca found the back of the net once more, with Martinez’s header back across goal prodded in by Lewandowski.

Joel Monteiro’s strike hit the crossbar in the away side’s best chance of the match.

Young Boys’ misery was compounded in the 81st minute when Mohamed Ali Camara turned Alejandro Balde’s cross into his own net.

Monteiro thought he had a goal back for Young Boys in stoppage time but his low finish was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

The Swiss champions remain winless after losing 3-0 to Aston Villa in their opener.

Lewandowski and Raphinha star

Lewandowski’s instincts saw him get on the end of two finishes inside the box as the Young Boys defence struggled to contain him.

The double meant the Poland forward, 36, became the second player in Champions League history to score 50+ goals after turning 30 years old, following Ronaldo.

He is now on 96 goals overall in the competition and will have been disappointed to be withdrawn before getting the chance to complete his hat-trick.

Captain Raphinha was also in fine form for the hosts, scoring and providing an assist as Barca completely dominated a helpless Young Boys side.

He had six shots in the game and was a constant threat throughout, also producing six key passes, in a much-improved team display from the 2-1 loss against Monaco.

