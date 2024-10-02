Arsenal first half show sinks PSG at The Emirates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 2 – Arsenal secured their first win in the new Champions League format as they overcame Paris St-Germain at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side followed an opening draw with Atalanta by taking control with two first-half goals from Kai Havertz’s header and a free-kick from Bukayo Saka that drifted in past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG had their moments, especially when Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves hit the woodwork either side of the break, but the platform for victory was established by a dominant first-half display from Arsenal.

Havertz put them ahead after 20 minutes when he beat Donnarumma to Leandro Trossard’s inviting cross to head home, before the keeper was deceived by Saka’s set-piece from near the touchline as he was unsighted in a packed penalty area.

PSG, stripped of the old superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, mounted periods of pressure after the break as Arsenal struggled to retain possession, but Arteta felt confident enough to give a debut to Mikel Merino, a £31m signing from Real Sociedad, on another satisfactory night for Arsenal.

Arsenal show growing maturity

Arsenal’s victory was built on a fine opening 45 minutes which brought them a deserved two-goal advantage and gave them the cushion to come through moments of pressure in the second half for a deserved win.

This is a PSG team in major transition after the decision to move on from the era of the acquisition of superstars, but the manner in which Arsenal controlled the first 45 minutes was another sign of the growth of the Gunners under Arteta.

As they took a stranglehold on affairs through Havertz, who showed bravery and commitment to reach Trossard’s delivery ahead of the onrushing Donnarumma, and Saka’s somewhat freakish strike from a free-kick, Arsenal played in a fashion which would have delighted their manager.

It was a more difficult second half as PSG responded, although Gabriel Martinelli should have added a third when he volleyed straight at Donnarumma, but Arsenal kept Luis Enrique’s side at arm’s length and the win was concluded in comfort.

Arteta will also have been delighted to give Merino some minutes, the Spain midfielder being unfortunate to suffer a shoulder injury in his first training session after an accidental tangle with Gabriel.

He will hope the injury that forced defender Jurrien Timber off at half-time is not a serious one, given his form this season after a knee injury sustained on the opening day of last term kept him out for the whole campaign.

The new Champions League format means there is reduced jeopardy in these early games, but Arsenal will still be delighted with the win against such illustrious opposition.

PSG a work in progress

Paris St-Germain are in a new phase of development after moving away from an era when the club’s Qatari owners collected some of football’s most high-profile players in an attempt to win the Champions League.

Elite names such as Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, Angel di Maria, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi have been moved on, and this was a performance which reflected that PSG are very much in a transitional rebuilding period.

Donnarumma, Marquinhos and Vitinha remain, but more responsibility will fall on the shoulders of the young brigade such as 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery under the guidance of experienced coach Luis Enrique.

There were moments of promise in the second half but patience will be required for this work in progress. On this evidence PSG do not look like they will become serious Champions League challengers this season.