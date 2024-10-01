Individual records not important anymore – Ronaldo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his 900th career goal. PHOTO/BBC

Football

Individual records not important anymore – Ronaldo

Published

Lisbon, Portugal, Oct 1 – Cristiano Ronaldo says he “no longer cares” about being the best player in the world and is focused on helping his team-mates.

Ronaldo, 39, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

On Monday the former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win against Qatari side Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League group stage.

“It is not important anymore whether I am the best or not, I no longer care about that,” the Portugal captain said after the match.

“It is good for a player to score goals, but for me it is better for the team to win.

“I am used to breaking records and I no longer look for them. The most important thing for me now is to enjoy and help Al-Nassr and my team-mates to win.”

The attacker has won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions but has not been shortlisted for the 2024 award.

After scoring the 904th goal of his career, Ronaldo pointed to the sky rather than performing his usual goal celebration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My goal against Al-Rayyan was different and important because my father would have been happy with it if he was alive, as today [Monday] is his birthday,” he said.

In August Ronaldo said that he will likely end his career with Al-Nassr.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr,” he said.

Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but he has not won a domestic title or continental-level silverware with the team.

Last May Ronaldo became the top scorer in a single season in the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals.

The Portugal captain also scored his 901st career goal in a 2-1 win over Scotland in the Nations League last month.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved