Real, Atletico play to draw in dramatic Madrid derby marred by crowd trouble

MADRID, Spain, Sep 30 – Angel Correa scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Atletico Madrid against city rivals Real Madrid in a derby that was halted for about 20 minutes midway through the second half following crowd issues.

Shortly after Eder Militao scored Real’s opener in the 64th minute, visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois complained to officials that home fans behind his goal were throwing objects on to the field.

An announcement was made over the public address system inside Atletico’s stadium and, after speaking to both managers, the referee asked the teams to return to their respective dressing rooms.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone and several of his players attempted to calm the situation by speaking to a group of home supporters in the stand.

Play resumed and Brazil centre-back Militao’s earlier deflected strike from inside the box looked like being enough for a Real victory.

However, substitute Correa rounded Courtois to bundle home the leveller and, although the goal was initially disallowed, it was later awarded when the video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed the Argentina international was onside when racing on to the through ball.

There was still time for Atletico’s Marcos Llorente to be sent off for a lunging late challenge on Fran Garcia, in a derby contest that only came to life following the temporary suspension.

Simeone was critical of Courtois for celebrating Madrid’s goal while looking at the supporters behind him.

“You can celebrate a goal but not by looking at the fans, having a go, making gestures like that,” Simeone told DAZN.

“The fans don’t just become angry by themselves, they become angry for a reason.”

The coach also pointed out Real Madrid fans had thrown lighters at the Belgian goalkeeper in the past when he was an Atletico player.

Real manager Ancelotti said the decision to suspend the match was “correct”.

He also reasoned there was no need for his team to be dispirited after conceding the late equaliser.

“We were very close to winning but this can happen, the opponent is very strong,” Ancelotti added.

“I always think positively, not negatively, I think that we’ve gained a point on the leaders.”

Barcelona, whose 100% winning start was ended by a loss to Osasuna on Saturday, are three points clear of second-placed Real at the top of the table, with Atletico two points further back in third spot.

The two Madrid rivals are the only sides yet to lose in La Liga this term.

Ancelotti’s team extended their unbeaten league run to 40 matches, a sequence that stretches back to Real’s defeat in last season’s corresponding fixture with Atletico in September 2023.

Without marquee summer signing Kylian Mbappe because of a thigh injury, Real almost went 2-0 ahead following the resumption, but home goalkeeper Jan Oblak superbly kept out a low shot from Vinicius Jr – a save which proved crucial.

Courtois thwarted substitute Samuel Lino at the other end with a fine save as Atletico pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Eventually, it was another replacement, Correa, who rescued the hosts in the fifth minute of added time, before they had Llorente dismissed four minutes later for a foul that saw a yellow card upgraded to red by VAR.