NBA legend Mutombo dies from brain cancer aged 58

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30 – NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died from brain cancer at the age of 58.

The eight-time NBA All-Star, who retired in 2009, spent 18 years playing in the league for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Mutombo began treatment for a brain tumour in October 2022.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“On the court he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Standing 7ft 2in (2.18m) tall, DR Congo-born centre Mutombo was discovered while studying at Georgetown University and was selected by the Nuggets with the fourth overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.

His warm personality and trademark finger-wagging celebration made him a fan favourite.

He twice reached the NBA Finals, first for the 76ers in 2001 and then the Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) two years later.

Known for his defensive game, he led the NBA in blocked shots for five consecutive seasons and blocks per game for a record three consecutive seasons.

Following his retirement both the Hawks and Nuggets retired his number 55 shirt, and in 2015 he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Mutombo was a global ambassador for the NBA and carried out humanitarian work in his home country.

“He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” Silver added.

“He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

‘An amazing human being’

Among those to pay tribute were the Houston Rockets, where Mutombo spent the last five years of his playing career.

“Today we mourn the loss of a true ambassador of our game,” they said.

“His fun-loving personality and trademark finger-wagging endeared him to fans around the world, but Dikembe’s true impact was his passion for helping others. Our condolences go out to his loving family and friends.”

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta added: “Dikembe was beloved by the entire NBA community and his tireless humanitarian efforts left an indelible mark on our league. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Rose, and their children.”

And Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers basketball operations president, speaking at the 76ers pre-season media day, also remembered Mutombo.

“I knew him personally,” said Morey. “We were together for many seasons, and he’s obviously important to the Sixers franchise as well.

“There aren’t many guys like him. Just a great human being. When I was a rookie GM [General Manager] in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was someone I went to all the time.

“Obviously his accomplishments on the court… but an amazing human being – what he did off the court, for Africa. Rest in peace, Dikembe.”