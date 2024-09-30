Courtois Real doubt after injury in Madrid derby

MADRID, Spain, September 30 – Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a doubt for Real Madrid’s upcoming games with a hip injury.

Real have confirmed the Belgian suffered an abductor injury in his left leg during their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

The Spanish and European champions face Lille away in the Champions League on Wednesday and then host Villarreal on Saturday before the international break.

Courtois, who missed most of last year with a knee injury, has started all 10 games for Real this season.

Sunday’s draw was halted for about 20 minutes midway through the second half following crowd issues.

Courtois complained to officials that home fans behind his goal were throwing objects on to the field.