Apollo, Atete among 15 riders selected to represent Kenya at MXOAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 30 – With less than a month to go until the highly anticipated FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) in Marrakech, Morocco, on October 25-27, Team Kenya riders are leaving nothing to chance.

There has been a palpable sense of anticipation and gusto after the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) revealed a star-studded team of 15 motocross athletes for the Marrakech extravaganza.

Leading the charge for Team Kenya in the MX1 Class is the current national champion and leader Apollo Mbuki, who will be returning to the FIM Africa continental showpiece for the umpteenth time.

Apollo is, by and large, the most decorated athlete in the team and will be Kenya’s acting captain at the iconic annual event, which is open to athletes from FIM member countries in Africa.

Girl power

Also in the mix are three girl riders led by Atete Benzinge, who will be the country’s sole representative in the WMX category.

The other girl members of the team include Chiara Hatanga and Jematia Kangogo, both entered in the MX50 Class.

Reflecting on her selection, Atete shared, “I’m really excited and looking forward to representing Team Kenya in Marrakech. Going by the recent training camp conducted by Andre Deraden at Jamhuri Park racetrack, I learnt some new skills that I believe will come in handy in Morocco. I think I have improved tremendously in my jumps and cornering since that is where my weakness was.”

Government support

The 15-member team breathed a sigh of relief after the Government of Kenya (GOK), through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports confirmed a sponsorship package that will cover the team’s expenses including accommodation, airfare, bike transport, visa fees, FIM license fees, entry fees and allowances for the athletes.

Also named in the team are MX50 speedsters, namely Leto Tohani, Jeremy Hawi, and Matt Kagondu.

MX65 has the likes of Armani Amani, Dylan Hatanga, Jedo Kagondu, Lemayian Mugo, and Jayden Weru.

MX Lite has two riders in Ngengi Kamau and Chemain Kangogo.

Like Apollo and Atete, Fredrick Yongo will be a lone ranger in MX Vets Class for oldies who still find riding satisfying and even enjoyable.

MXOAN (the equivalent of AFCON in football) is the most prestigious motocross event in the FIM Africa continental calendar, and this year’s edition will bring together 18 African countries Kenya last hosted the event at the Jamhuri track in August 2016.

The event will comprise of the following classes: MX50 / MX65 / MXLites / MX125 / MX2 / MX1 / WMX and VMX.

Previous hosts of FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN)

11-13 August 2023: Cape Town, South Africa

19-21 August 2022: Victoria Raceway Park, Garuga, Entebbe

2021/2020: Postponed due to Covid-19 -Kampala, Uganda

30 Aug – 1 Sep 2019: Donnybrook, Harare, Zimbabwe

17-19 August 2018: Kitwe, Zambia

25 – 27 August 2017: Mmamashia, Botswana

19-21 August 2016: Jamhuri Park, Nairobi Kenya Kenya

28-30 August 2015: Donnybrook Race Track, Zimbabwe

29-31 August 2014: Mindola Dam Kitwe, Zambia

31Aug – 1 Sept 2013: Syringa Motocross Park, South Africa

26 August 2012: Kampala, Uganda

27-28 August 2011: Donnybrook Race Track, Zimbabwe

28-29 August 2010: Dirt Bronco, South Africa

27-28 June 2009: Windhoek Motocross Club, Namibia