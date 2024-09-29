Theatre of nightmares: Spurs spank 10-man Man Utd at Old Trafford homeground

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, September 29 – Tottenham produced a magnificent display to outclass 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford and pile renewed pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Spurs, even without injured Son Heung-min, tore Manchester United apart as they set the platform for victory with a first-half masterclass, the only mystery being how they only had Brennan Johnson’s third-minute goal to show for their overwhelming dominance.

Johnson’s simple finish was created by Micky van de Ven’s barnstorming run from his own half, and Spurs went on to create chance after chance without adding to their advantage – Timo Werner being the biggest culprit when he allowed United keeper Andre Onana to save when clean through.

United’s cause was not helped when captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off three minutes before the break for a lunge at James Maddison – but Ten Hag’s side were an overrun, indisciplined rabble well before they had a numerical disadvantage.

Spurs finally extended their lead two minutes after the interval when Dejan Kulusevski lifted a deft finish over Onana after a fine break by Johnson.

The hard-working Dominic Solanke got the goal his industry deserved and gave the scoreline a more realistic appearance 12 minutes from time, turning in Pape Matar Sarr’s headed flick at a corner to spark a mass exodus from Old Trafford by United’s supporters.

Postecoglou revels in show of power

In overwhelming Manchester United for a fourth successive win in all competitions, Tottenham produced a complete performance – their finest since the heady early months of Ange Postecoglou’s reign.

It was only two weeks ago that Spurs needed a late comeback to beat Coventry City in the Carabao Cup as the first serious questions were being asked about Postecoglou, but this thrilling display, and the manner in which a side they will regard as rivals were so comprehensively dismantled, provided a compelling answer.

Spurs were full of quality, running and power from the first whistle, the hard-to-please Postecoglou often reduced to holding his head in his hands in anguish, or throwing his hands in the air in frustration, as they carved United open with ease time and again only to somehow fail to build on Johnson’s early goal.

The fear was clear, that Spurs’ failure to cash in had left the door ajar for United. Postecoglou need not have worried.

Fernandes’ red card aided their cause but they had United where they wanted them long before then, and once Kulusevski added a second the deal was sealed, with Solanke’s third adding the final flourish.

Johnson’s early strike was understandably greeted ecstatically by his father David, who started his career at Manchester United, and who watching from the directors’ box. It was another strong response from a player who was upset by recent heavy criticism from Spurs fans.

He scored for the fourth successive game and created Kulusevski’s second, playing a key part as Spurs threatened to run riot.

United had rare moments in the second half but this was Spurs’ day and they thoroughly deserved the standing ovation they received from their elated fans at the final whistle.

Ten Hag in turmoil once more

Ten Hag has reached the stage at Manchester United where he is only ever one bad defeat away from a crisis. On that basis alone, this was a desperate day for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag might point towards the dismissal of Fernandes, which did not help – but United were being given a fearful going over by Spurs long before their captain went for lunging at Maddison after slipping on the sodden Old Trafford turf.

United’s inferiority to Spurs was embarrassing. Only goalkeeper Onana emerged with any credit for two fine saves from Werner when the forward was clean through and another from Solanke, who had looked poised to rub further salt in the wounds with a fourth.

It was not simply the abject manner of United’s effort as they dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table that was so alarming. This was a tactically bankrupt and wildly indisciplined display.

Mason Mount summed up United’s lack of control seconds after coming on in the aftermath of Fernandes’ red card, needlessly clattering into the back of Rodrigo Bentancur to pick up a senseless yellow card. Lisandro Martinez was equally culpable for a foul on Maddison.

It will, of course, be Ten Hag who will come under scrutiny. He has no place to hide after this beating.

United show few signs of improving or any signs that they are better than last season.

These are difficult days for Ten Hag – days that will be testing the patience of the Old Trafford hierarchy who finally kept faith with him in the summer after a post-season review.