Kompany keeping fingers crossed over Kane injury

MUNICH, Germany, September 29 – Vincent Kompany hopes Harry Kane’s ankle injury is not serious after the Bayern Munich striker limped out of the 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

England captain Kane was substituted in the 86th minute of the Bundesliga game on Saturday after he was caught by Amine Adli and looked to be in discomfort.

Kompany’s Bayern side travel to face Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I’m not a doctor, but I hope it’s nothing serious. It’s still early to say. Hopefully he’ll be fit for Wednesday,” the Bayern manager told Sky Sports.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said: “If Harry goes off the pitch, then it’s something. Now I hope he’s made of sturdy English wood.”

England interim boss Lee Carsley will have similar hope, given his team have Nations League matches against Greece (10 October) and Finland (13 October) around the corner.

Bayer Leverkusen took the lead in Munich through Robert Andrich, who struck the ball crisply into the bottom corner after Granit Xhaka played the ball into his path in the 31st minute.

Eight minutes later, Aleksandar Pavlovic fired a sumptuous 25-yard strike into the top corner to level for Bayern, despite goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky getting a hand to it.

Kane floated a cross into Serge Gnabry, who had a golden opportunity to put Bayern in front two minutes after the break, but he struck the post before hitting the crossbar from the rebound.

Alphonso Davies sent a shot wide from the edge of the box and Konrad Laimer fired an effort just past the post as neither side could find a winner.

The result ensured Kompany’s Bayern remained top of the Bundesliga, with four wins and 13 points from their opening five matches, with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen three points behind in third.