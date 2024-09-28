Wada appeals against Sinner doping exoneration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28 – The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed against the decision to clear world number one Jannik Sinner of blame after he twice tested positive for a banned substance.

Wada said last month’s ruling by an independent tribunal to find the Italian had no fault or negligence was “not correct under the applicable rules”.

It has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) and says Sinner should be banned for “between one and two years”.

Sinner, 23, is currently playing Roman Safiullin in the last 16 of the China Open in Beijing.

The case had been presented to a tribunal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing after twice testing positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol – a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass – during the Indian Wells tournament in March.

He was provisionally suspended but challenged the decision and was able to continue playing.

Sinner’s defence said he was inadvertently contaminated by the banned substance by his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi.

The ITIA accepted Sinner’s explanation that Naldi had applied an over-the-counter spray – widely available in Italy – which contained clostebol to treat a cut on Sinner’s hand.

The tribunal ruled that Sinner was not to blame, but stripped him of his ranking points and prize money for reaching the Indian Wells semi-finals.

He has since stopped working with Naldi.

Sinner won the US Open in New York this month, 19 days after he was cleared.