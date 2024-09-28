Pavlovic stunner rescues point for Bayern against Bayer Leverkusen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, September 28 – Bayern Munich played out a 1-1 draw with defending champions Bayer Leverkusen as their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season continued.

Robert Andrich produced a first-time finish, striking the ball crisply into the bottom corner after Granit Xhaka played the ball into his path in the 31st minute.

Eight minutes later, Aleksandar Pavlovic fired a sumptuous 25-yard strike into the top corner to level for Bayern, despite goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky getting a hand to it.

Harry Kane floated a cross into Serge Gnabry who had a golden opportunity to put Bayern in front just two minutes after the break, but he struck the post with an effort before hitting the crossbar from the rebound.

Kane was substituted in the 86th minute after he was caught on the ankle by Amine Adli and looked to be in discomfort.

Alphonso Davies sent a shot wide from the edge of the box and Konrad Laimer fired an effort just past the post as neither side were able to find a winner.

The result ensured Vincent Kompany’s Bayern remain top of the Bundesliga with four wins from their opening five matches, with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen three points behind in third.