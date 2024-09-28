Pavlovic stunner rescues point for Bayern against Bayer Leverkusen - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz battles against Bayern's Alphonso Davies. PHOTO/FC BAYERN MUNCHEN X

Football

Pavlovic stunner rescues point for Bayern against Bayer Leverkusen

Published

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, September 28 – Bayern Munich played out a 1-1 draw with defending champions Bayer Leverkusen as their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season continued.

Robert Andrich produced a first-time finish, striking the ball crisply into the bottom corner after Granit Xhaka played the ball into his path in the 31st minute.

Eight minutes later, Aleksandar Pavlovic fired a sumptuous 25-yard strike into the top corner to level for Bayern, despite goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky getting a hand to it.

Harry Kane floated a cross into Serge Gnabry who had a golden opportunity to put Bayern in front just two minutes after the break, but he struck the post with an effort before hitting the crossbar from the rebound.

Kane was substituted in the 86th minute after he was caught on the ankle by Amine Adli and looked to be in discomfort.

Alphonso Davies sent a shot wide from the edge of the box and Konrad Laimer fired an effort just past the post as neither side were able to find a winner.

The result ensured Vincent Kompany’s Bayern remain top of the Bundesliga with four wins from their opening five matches, with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen three points behind in third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved