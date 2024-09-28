Martinez banned for 'offensive behaviour' - Capital Sports
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez celebrates after saving a penalty for Argentina. PHOTO/Argentina/X

Martinez banned for ‘offensive behaviour’

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28 – Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will miss Argentina’s next two games after being banned by Fifa for “offensive behaviour”.

The suspension relates to two incidents in 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia this month.

Martinez repeated his infamous celebrations after the 2022 World Cup triumph by holding a replica Copa America trophy against his crotch following the 3-0 win over Chile on 6 September.

The match was Argentina’s first since winning the Copa America in the United States in July.

On 10 September Martinez hit a camera with his gloves as a cameraman approached him on the pitch after the 2-1 defeat by Colombia.

The Argentina Football Association said it disagreed with the suspension but that Martinez was “responsible” for his actions.

He will miss the qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.

Martinez won the Golden Glove award for best keeper at the 2022 World Cup and placed the trophy near his groin after the presentation.

