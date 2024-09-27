Junior Starlets play to 1-1 draw with Portugal in second friendly in Spain

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Junior Starlets came from a goal down to play out to a 1-1 draw with Portugal, in their second friendly match in Spain ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Joan Ogola drew the Kenyan girls level on the hour mark, after the Portuguese had gone ahead from the penalty spot. It might be a concern for coach Mildred Cheche, that his girls gave out a second consecutive penalty, having conceded from a similar scenario in the 4-1 win over Valencia CF earlier on in their first friendly match.

It was a vital friendly match for Starlets as they build up their confidence and motivation ahead of the big assignment in the Dominican Republic. They will play one more friendly match next week, before departing for the World Cup.

Captain Elizabeth Ochaka speaking before the team departed for Spain said the camp, and by extension the friendly matches, will put them in the right frame of mind ahead of the World Cup.

“It will be very good to play those teams because they will give us a feel of what to expect at the World Cup. They are stronger sides and mentally they will be very important for us,” the defender said.