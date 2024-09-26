Nwaneri sparkles as young Gunners brush aside Bolton in Carabao Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26 – Teenager Ethan Nwaneri scored his first Arsenal goals as they cruised to victory over League One Bolton to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The 17-year-old, making his first senior start for the club, slotted into an empty net from Raheem Sterling’s cross, before taking advantage of some sloppy Bolton play to pick up the ball from Declan Rice and roll under visiting goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Nwaneri’s two goals came after he had already played a part in Arsenal’s 16th-minute opener with a fizzed cross which Scott Arfield failed to clear and Rice dispatched a calm finish into the bottom corner.

Sterling tapped home from a couple of yards in the 64th minute after Southwood spilled Bukayo Saka’s effort for his first goal in Arsenal colours on his first start since joining from London rivals Chelsea this summer.

Kai Havertz wrapped up a convincing win at Emirates Stadium after guiding home a rebound when Sterling’s shot was saved.

Aaron Collins had pulled one back for Bolton in the 53rd minute after a brilliant counter-attack. It was ultimately a consolation, but one that denied teenage Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter a clean sheet on his record-setting senior debut.

At 16 years and 72 days old, he became the youngest player to start a first-team game for the Gunners, breaking a mark set by Cesc Fabregas in October 2003 in the League Cup against Rotherham.

Porter is the club’s fourth choice, but got the call after number one stopper David Raya was ruled out with a thigh injury, summer signing Neto was cup-tied, having already featured in the competition for parent club Bournemouth, and Tommy Setford was out injured.

Young Gunners step up in style

The Carabao Cup has long been seen as an opportunity to bleed in youngsters with Fabregas and Jack Wilshere among those to begin their Arsenal careers in the competition.

After a gruelling Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday, boss Mikel Arteta opted to rest several first-team starters and chose a youthful line-up with Porter, full-back Josh Nichols, 18, Myles Lewis-Skelly, 18, and Nwaneri making their full senior debuts. Two other teenagers Maldini Kacurri and Ismeal Kabia also made their first foray into first-team football off the bench.

But bolstered by the experience of Rice and Jorginho in midfield and the quality of Saka and Sterling on the wings, Arsenal’s youngsters had the freedom to showcase their talent in this comfortable victory.

With a packed schedule, the contribution of the young Gunners could prove crucial to the club’s push for a first Premier League title in 21 years.

Aside from Collins’ breakaway goal, Bolton – who sit 58 places below Arsenal in the football league pyramid – did not create much and defensive errors proved costly at the other end.