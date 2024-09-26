False start for Man Utd in Europa campaign as Ten Hag boyhood club grab precious draw at Old Trafford

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, September 26 – Christian Eriksen was hero and villain for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s men stumbled at the start of their Europa League campaign, being held to a draw by their Dutch manager’s boyhood club Twente.

Eriksen gave United a first-half lead with a superb strike from inside the penalty area.

However, against a dogged Twente outfit, Eriksen was punished when he allowed himself to be caught in possession by Sam Lammers just outside the United box.

The former Rangers player took maximum advantage as he drove a blistering effort past Andre Onana.

Ten Hag’s side had opportunities to snatch victory in the final stages and Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall denied Joshua Zirkzee, whose left-footed effort was heading into the net.

Unnerstall had earlier produced a magnificent reaction save to prevent Mees Hilgers turning the ball into his own goal.

Home skipper Bruno Fernandes also went close before substitute Kobbie Mainoo had a penalty appeal turned down.

After finishing bottom of their Champions League group with only one win last season, this was not the ideal way for United to open their latest European campaign ahead of a tricky looking trip to Porto on 3 October.

With the new format, there is plenty of time for United to make amends at least. On the plus side, they are now unbeaten in four games, even if the last two have been draws.

Rashford tries to catch Carsley’s eye

Interim England boss Lee Carsley is due to name his squad for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland next week.

With that in mind, while it did seem a little odd Rashford should start two cup games either side of substitute duty for the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, this was a chance for the striker to impress Carsley, who watched from the directors’ box.

It is not clear whether Carsley is a ‘flip-flap’ skill aficionado, or whether he keeps across viral social media clips.

If either of those things are true, Carsley will get plenty of pleasure from the way Rashford bamboozled former Norwich forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel as he manipulated the ball to the right and left, before sticking it through the forward’s legs and carrying on his way.

Sadly for Rashford and United, his cross was intercepted, but it was one of those joyous moments that bring cheers from supporters in the stadium and watching elsewhere.

Rashford had a productive opening period. He embarked on one 60-yard burst from his own half that took him to the edge of the Twente penalty area before he played a pass to Zirkzee with his back to goal, demanding precise close control that proved beyond the Dutchman.

He also provided a return pass to Zirkzee that took the former Bologna man into a position of promise he failed to profit from.

Rashford also threatened the Twente box with another forceful run that was ended by Van Rooij’s desperate challenge.

His exit 11 minutes from time was greeted by appreciative applause from the home fans, which has not always been the case in recent times, and was at odds with the smattering off boos that greeted the final whistle.

Eriksen’s night to remember – and forget

Twente’s equaliser was a disappointing way for Eriksen’s meaningful involvement in this match to end. He was substituted later in the game as United used their bench options in a fruitless search for a winner.

The Dane appeared to be heading for the Old Trafford exit door in the summer but has now started four games in a row since United’s awful defeat by Liverpool before the last international break.

Eriksen is a calming presence and his goal was excellent. A pass into the area from Fernandes to Diogo Dalot broke to midfielder Eriksen as Twente stepped in to challenge. The shot was clean, accurate and powerful – and flew into the far right corner.

It was his third goal of the season, already his best return since the 2020-21 campaign, when he was still at Inter Milan – when he scored four – and before the heart scare that halted his career.

Even though United were not at their best against spirited, if limited, opponents, that goal looked like being enough until Bart van Rooij embarked on a surging 50-yard run that went unchecked by a number of potential home tacklers, Eriksen among them.

When Van Rooij was eventually stopped, United were in scrambling mode and Eriksen did not have the time he wanted.

Facing his own goal, the Dane was vulnerable to having the ball whipped away from him by an onrushing opponent. And to his obvious frustration as Twente celebrated Lammers’ effort, that is exactly what happened.