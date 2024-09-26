Equity Men’s Football, Women’s Squash Teams Reach Interbank Games Final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Equity Bank men’s football team stormed into the final of the 2024 Interbank games following a narrow 1-0 victory over pre-match favourites Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a semi-final duel played Thursday at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

The lone goal was scored by Patrick Mwanzia at the death to keep Equity unbeaten in the tournament and book a date with I&M Bank in the finals scheduled for Friday at Absa Grounds.

Meanwhile, in handball, Equity Bank men’s team delivered a dominant 28-13 win over Stanbic Bank to boost their chances of securing gold in the round-robin format.

With an undefeated record so far, Equity now heads into a crucial final match against Cooperative Bank on Thursday where a win will guarantee them the top spot and the championship title.

Finally, Equity Bank’s women’s squash team put on an outstanding performance in the semifinals after defeating Cooperative Bank with all four players winning their matches in straight sets.

The team advanced to the finals where they will face Absa Bank on Friday.