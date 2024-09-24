Scramble for Webuye football talent as Waziri Supercup comes to town

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 24 – A number of local and international scouts are expected at this year’s Waziri Supercup, set to kick off on October 9 in Webuye.

Organiser of the tournament, Salim Waziri, says the three-month tourney will be a rich hunting ground for scouts looking to land talented players.

“We will have scouts from…first and foremost…the Kenya Premier League. We also have a friend of ours…a friend of the tournament. He is currently at West Ham in England and will be in Webuye town to see who is talented enough to be part of the English football system,” Waziri said.

Taking stock of the journey thus far, Waziri exuded confidence that the tournament will continue to be the launching pad for the careers of talented players at the grassroots.

He pointed to Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje, who came to prominence via the tourney, as evidence that event is meeting its key objective.

“We have a team known as Webuye Sportiff and one of the players, Collins Sichenje, who is now playing in the Europa League with a Serbian club. He is one of the success stories of this tournament. There is also Hassan Beja who is now a key player for AFC Leopards and Victor Opondo at KCB. There is Ronnie Sichenje at Leopards as well…so the Waziri Supercup has given rise to many talents over the years,” he said.

Waziri is optimistic the same success will be replicated once women’s football gains a foothold in the tournament. Waziri Supercup patron Thomas Kwaka speaks during the launch of the fifth edition of the Waziri Supercup. PHOTO/COURTESY.

“This year we are going to increase the number of ladies’ teams to 16 so they can also participate. It is all about baby steps because the more you stretch yourself, the more financial expenses you incur so you have to be very careful with how you assimilate the teams into the tournament,” he said.

Betting firm 1XBET will be the main sponsor for the tournament for the second year running.

In for long haul

Speaking at the same time, Brian Kiengo, a representative from the company, talked up the potential of the annual competition.

“I believe the Waziri Supercup opens new horizons for athletes and becomes an important platform for talent discovery. Our decision to come on board is informed by the unifying factor of sports and how it creates development opportunities. In our opinion, such investments help to shape a healthy society and the future,” Kiengo said.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to a long-term partnership with organisers of the tournament.

“We see this tournament as the first step in our endeavour to support sports and social projects in Kenya. We hope for long-term and productive collaboration and are ready to consider new initiatives,” he said.

Echoing their sentiments, the tournament’s patron, Thomas Kwaka Omollo – popularly known as Big Ted – underscored the importance of impacting lives beyond the pitches.

“The first thing we want to do is to raise capacity and build awareness among the people there…and we don’t even have to reinvent the wheel. The next thing we need to do is to work with the partners. It maybe needs a 10-year-plan where we build the capacity of the local coaches, the players and create incentives,” he said.

He expressed hope that a formidable team will rise out of the tournament and go ahead to cause shockwaves in the top tiers of Kenyan football.

The three-month competition will be held across four venues including Sudi Stadium, Webuye Pan Paper Ilala Stadium, Webuye D.E.B Primary and an unnamed pitch.