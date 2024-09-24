‘I prefer facts to words’ – Arteta on ‘dark arts’ claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24 – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his side’s tactics in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City were “normal”.

The Gunners conceded a 98th-minute equaliser at Etihad Stadium, having been reduced to 10 men following Leandro Trossard’s sending off in first-half stoppage time.

Arsenal were accused of time-wasting against City, with John Stones and Kyle Walker saying the Gunners used the “dark arts” while protecting their 2-1 lead.

But Arteta says his team had little option but to defend deeply, given City’s numerical advantage, referencing a moment in the first half when Guardiola’s side were down to 10 following Rodri’s injury.

“Well, we had to play the game that we had to play. The first 15 minutes, we couldn’t. They [City] played 30 seconds with 10 men. Look what they did. It’s normal what they did,” said Arteta.

“Unfortunately we’ve been in the same situation. We were in that same situation with Granit [Xhaka] when we lost 5-0 [in 2021]. So we’d better learn. If not I would be very thick.”

David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Martinelli all went down with cramp during the second half at the Etihad, leading to accusations of time-wasting.

But Arteta says the Gunners will be without injured players for Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie against Bolton.

“I always prefer the facts to words, or supposing things,” said Arteta.

“Let’s see who’s available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts or these things.

“Unfortunately, yes, there will be a few players not available.”

Asked if any of the injuries sustained against City were serious, Arteta said: “We have to wait. One of them.”

Trossard’s second booking at the Etihad came after he kicked the ball away following a foul on Bernardo Silva.

It was the second time this season that an Arsenal player has been sent off for such an offence, following Declan Rice’s dismissal against Brighton in August.

Asked if he needs to warn his players about the rule, Arteta said: “For passing the ball [away] you mean? I think so… just leave the ball, don’t touch the ball. We play without the ball.”