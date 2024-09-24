Gibbs-White, Nuno and Hurzeler charged over red cards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24 – Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler have been charged by the Football Association following their red cards in Sunday’s Premier League match.

Gibbs-White was dismissed in the 83rd minute after receiving a second booking, with the two managers sent off in the aftermath.

The Forest midfielder has been charged with acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words towards fourth official Anthony Taylor.

Both Nuno and Hurzeler are charged with acting in an improper manner, with the Portuguese also alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

The trio have until Friday, 27 September to respond.

Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card for a sliding challenge on Brighton’s Joao Pedro with seven minutes remaining.

Hurzeler and Nuno, were dismissed by referee Rob Jones for their reactions to the incident on the touchline towards the end of the entertaining 2-2 draw, in which both clubs maintained their unbeaten Premier League starts.

Gibbs-White and Nuno will be missing for Forest’s home league game against Fulham on Saturday, while Hurzeler will not be in the dugout when Brighton travel to Chelsea the same day (both 15:00 BST).