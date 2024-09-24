Gibbs-White, Nuno and Hurzeler charged over red cards - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Morgan Gibbs-White. PHOTO/NOTTINGHAMSHIRE LIVE FACEBOOK

English Premiership

Gibbs-White, Nuno and Hurzeler charged over red cards

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24 – Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler have been charged by the Football Association following their red cards in Sunday’s Premier League match.

Gibbs-White was dismissed in the 83rd minute after receiving a second booking, with the two managers sent off in the aftermath.

The Forest midfielder has been charged with acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words towards fourth official Anthony Taylor.

Both Nuno and Hurzeler are charged with acting in an improper manner, with the Portuguese also alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

The trio have until Friday, 27 September to respond.

Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card for a sliding challenge on Brighton’s Joao Pedro with seven minutes remaining.

Hurzeler and Nuno, were dismissed by referee Rob Jones for their reactions to the incident on the touchline towards the end of the entertaining 2-2 draw, in which both clubs maintained their unbeaten Premier League starts.

Gibbs-White and Nuno will be missing for Forest’s home league game against Fulham on Saturday, while Hurzeler will not be in the dugout when Brighton travel to Chelsea the same day (both 15:00 BST).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved