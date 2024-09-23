Podium sweep for Kenya at Buenos Aires Marathon, tRUNsylvania 10k race - Capital Sports
From left: Kenya's Bethwell Yegon, Isaac Too and Eliasa Kibet after the Buenos Aires Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/MARATON DE BUENOS AIRES

Athletics

Podium sweep for Kenya at Buenos Aires Marathon, tRUNsylvania 10k race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23 – Bethwell Biwott Yegon led a clean podium sweep in the men’s race at the Buenos Aires Marathon on Sunday, in which Kenyans grabbed the top five places.

Yegon clocked 2:09:04 in first place, ahead of fellow countrymen Isaac Kipkemboi (2:09:18) and Eliasa Kibet (2:11:39) in second and third respectively.

Two other Kenyans, Robert Ngeno (2:12:27) and Hillary Kering (2:12:51) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the tightly-contested race.

The race was the first of the year for Yegon who last competed in December 9 last year, finishing a disappointing ninth at the Fukuoka International Marathon in Japan.

In the women’s race, Rhodah Jepkorir Tanui and Caroline Jepchirchir finished second and third, behind winner Yenenesh Tilakun Dinkesa of Ethiopia.

Dinkesa clocked 2:27:15 to claim top honour as Tanui and Jepchirchir timed 2:28:58 and 2:30:26 respectively.

Other big winners

At the Montreal Marathon in Canada, Philemon Kiptanui stormed across the finish line in first after clocking 2:15:09 in the men’s race.

Moroccan Hadout Moussab was second in 2:16:49 as Belgian John Langat took the remaining podium place in 2:18:53.

Meanwhile, at the tRUNsylvania 10km race in Romania, Loice Chemnung finished first in the women’s competition as Kenya swept all the podium places.

Chemnung clocked 30:13, ahead of fellow Kenyans, Janeth Chepngetich (30:19) and Judy Kemboi (30:29).

The men’s race was won by Duncan Kinyanjui who clocked 27:08 as Moroccan Hicham Amghar came second in 27:09.

Another Kenyan, Weldon Langat, finished third in 27:09, in what was a photo finish among the three runners.

In this article:
