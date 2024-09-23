Man City players accuse Arsenal of ‘dark arts’ as Arteta hails ‘miracle’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 23 – Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva said only one team came to play football in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal, who were accused of employing “dark arts” at Etihad Stadium.

But Gunners manager Mikel Arteta claimed it was “a miracle” his side came so close to victory after playing the second half with 10 men.

John Stones’ 98th-minute equaliser denied Arsenal what would have been a huge victory over the defending champions.

After winger Leandro Trossard was controversially sent off in first-half injury time, the Gunners had just 12.5% of possession in the second half.

City had 28 shots in the second period – a number eclipsed only by the momentous ‘Aguero’ title-winning second half against QPR in 2012.

“There was only one team that came to play football,” Silva told TNT Sports Brazil. “The other came to play to the limits of what was possible to do and allowed by the referee, unfortunately.

“I’m glad we always enter the pitch to try to win every match.”

Arsenal were seconds away from becoming the first away team to win at the Etihad since Brentford in November 2022 – and move top of the Premier League – before Stones snatched a point that instead returned City to the summit.

A miracle with 10 men at the Etihad

“It is a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men,” said Arteta. “It’s unbelievable what we have done.”

Asked if his side would have won had Trossard stayed on the pitch, Arteta said: “I have no clue. We would have tried for sure. But what I can tell you is 99 out of 100 times if you play 56 minutes against this team with 10 men, you’re going to lose and you’re going to lose by a lot of goals.”

That Arsenal conceded so late given fourth official Andy Madley had signalled there would be seven minutes of stoppage time just added to Arteta’s frustration.

He said he was happy to let others draw their own conclusions on Trossard’s red card.

The incident came just a week after Gunners midfielder Declan Rice served a one-match ban for getting a second yellow for kicking the ball away.

Trossard, having already been booked, barged Silva in the back, then kicked the ball away. The Premier League confirmed he was shown a second yellow for the latter offence by referee Michael Oliver.

Arsenal fans were quick to seize on City winger Jeremy Doku doing what they felt was the same thing earlier in the game and escaping without sanction.

But there did appear to be a fundamental difference in that Doku was kicking the ball into the general area in which Oliver wanted Arsenal to take their free-kick.

“I’ve seen it and it’s that obvious so I’ll leave it to you guys,” said Arteta.

When it was pointed out kicking the ball away is a yellow-card offence, Arteta said: “I prefer not to comment. You analyse the situation and how long it takes.”

Arteta refused to comment when he was quizzed about perceived time-wasting tactics, which were the reason for game continuing longer than anticipated.

Stones says Arsenal deliberately slowed the game down

However, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, City defender Stones was critical of Arsenal’s approach.

“They slow the game down,” he said. “They get the keeper on the floor so they can get some information on to the pitch. We had to control our emotions during those tough times.

“I wouldn’t say they have mastered it but they have done it for a few years now so we knew to expect that. You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it, but they break up the game which upsets the rhythm.

“They use it to their advantage and we dealt with it very well.”

City captain Kyle Walker said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “As a football match, it is a great spectacle for the Premier League. Probably not so much certain stuff – I think it’s part and parcel of the game and we’ll say the dark arts.

“I think as a Manchester City fan or player, you are obviously frustrated. As an Arsenal manager, he is going to say well played and well managed.”

After Erling Haaland gave City the lead, the hosts were upset at the build-up to Riccardo Calafiori’s equaliser. Arsenal were allowed to take a quick free-kick by referee Oliver as Walker was returning to his position after being summoned for a chat along with opposite number Bukayo Saka.

Manager Pep Guardiola kicked his chair in the City dugout in frustration and made his feelings known to fourth official Madley both at the time and the end of the game.

And, while he acknowledged his side should have taken control of the situation by shuffling their remaining defenders across the pitch to fill the space and standing over the ball to prevent a quick free-kick, he also said in future he would tell Walker not to go to the referee if such a situation occurred and ask the official to go to him.

City lose Rodri to injury

City earlier lost midfielder Rodri to injury 21 minutes into the game when he appeared to twist his knee while tangling with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

Rodri also went down following a collision with Kai Havertz in the opening seconds, but that was not deemed punishable by the video assistant referee (VAR).

“It all started in the very first second. In the first action we realised what was going to happen,” added Silva.

“We had a player injured after they sent him to the ground twice in 10 minutes. We had a goal conceded after the referee called our captain and then didn’t allow him to recover his position.

“The second goal is already their usual block to our keeper allowed by the referee. And then the referee allowed a sequence of time-wasting events.

“The thing that bothers me the most is having a lot of meetings with the FA at the beginning of each season. They tell us they will control this kind of situation and will stop them, but at the end it doesn’t have any worth. They say a lot but nothing happens.”

Asked about the difference between City’s rivalry with Arsenal to the one they shared with Liverpool during the Jurgen Klopp era, Silva continued: “I don’t know. Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t.

“Liverpool always faced us face-to-face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool.”

Game focus on referee decisions

The controversy contributed to a thrilling afternoon that will live long in the memory – but Arteta said he wished the game had not turned on refereeing decisions.

“I cannot be happy,” the Spaniard said at the end of his post-match media conference.

“I want to be involved in a game at this level that puts the game in a situation that we can enjoy and talk about it in the proper way. We’re not talking about that. It’s clear. You haven’t asked me one single tactical question.”