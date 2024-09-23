‘Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel a coward’s move’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23 – Erling Haaland throwing the ball at the back of Gabriel’s head after Manchester City’s late equaliser against Arsenal was a “coward’s move”, says former Gunners striker Ian Wright.

City striker Haaland collected the ball from the net after John Stones’ goal and threw it at the back of the Arsenal defender, who was looking the other way and had put his shirt over his head in frustration.

The Video Assistant Referee reviewed the incident but chose not to intervene because it was not deemed a red card offence.

The Football Association says it will not take any further action over any of the incidents during the 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium, including a heated exchange between the players at the final whistle.

“The one thing that boiled me up properly was Haaland’s coward’s move,” Wright said in a video on Instagram.

“Throwing the ball at Gabi’s head when he’s not looking. When Gabi’s back’s turned to him. Real coward’s move. Gabi would look him in the eye, you know.

“That’s what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you [Haaland] were bigger than that.”

Goals from Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori cancelled out Haaland’s early opener at Etihad Stadium, before Gunners forward Leandro Trossard was sent off just before half-time.

Mikel Arteta’s side defended valiantly with 10 men after the break but were denied victory when Stones fired home in the eighth minute of added time.

The draw keeps City one point clear at the top of the Premier League with Arsenal two points adrift in fourth.