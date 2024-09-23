Golden girls Kipyegon and Chebet feted in New York for extraordinary run in 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23 – Triple Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon and her counterpart, Beatrice Chebet have been recognised and rewarded by the Academy of Achievement at a dinner ceremony at the Lincoln Centre Plaza in New York on Sunday.

The duo were feted with the Golden Plate award for their incredible success on the track and field in 2024 in which they won three gold medals between them.

Kipyegon made history as the first female athlete to win three successive Olympics titles in the 1500m when she clocked 3:51.29 to cross the finish line first in this summer’s games in Paris. President William Ruto awards a medal to triple Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon. PHOTO/WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO X

On the other hand, Chebet wrote her name in Olympics folklore when she won Kenya’s first ever gold in the women’s 10,000m – timing 30:43.25.

She then stormed to victory in the women’s 5000m at the same competition when she clocked 14:28.56.

Both are also world record holders in their respective disciplines, Kipyegon clocking 3:49.04 in Paris in early July – two months after Chebet set 28:54.14 at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

The two have also been dominant in the Diamond League circuit where Kipyegon won her fifth title in the women’s 1500m as Chebet excelled in the women’s 5000m.

While awarding them their medals, President William Ruto, who is in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said the awards are a just recognition for the two athletes’ consistency over the years. President William Ruto fetes double Olympics champion Beatrice Chebet as Faith Kipyegon watches on. PHOTO/WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO X

“The extraordinary honour is a solid tribute to your hard work, talent and dedication to athletics. No doubt, it will inspire upcoming athletes and help shape our country’s sports,” President Ruto said.

The Academy of Achievement is a 60-year-old non-profit initiative that connects young leaders with visionaries and pioneers who have transformed the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Its Golden Plate awards recognises and rewards exemplary individuals who have excelled and inspired across many disciplines including sports, literature, arts, industry, public service, entertainment and business.