Youngster Yamal stars as Barca blast away Girona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CATALONIA, Spain, September 15 – Lamine Yamal scored twice as Barcelona ruthlessly maintained their perfect start to the season with a 4-1 away win at Girona.

The 17-year-old Spain winger opened the scoring in the 30th minute after dispossessing David Lopez deep in his own half before lifting the ball beyond goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Yamal scored a second seven minutes later with a composed, first-time finish from the edge of the box after Raphinha’s free-kick rebounded to him.

Girona, who finished third last season, thought they had been awarded a penalty after Bryan Gil’s header struck the arm of Inigo Martinez but the decision was reversed after a video assistant referee review.

Dani Olmo became the first player to score in his first three Barcelona league matches since Cesc Fabregas in 2011 with a fine finish from a tight angle in the 47th minute to make it 3-0.

Midfielder Pedri latched on to Marc Casado’s defence-splitting pass to slot beyond Gazzaniga to put the gloss on the performance 17 minutes later.

Substitute Cristhian Stuani scored a consolation for the home side 10 minutes from time with a first-time finish inside the penalty area.

Six minutes later, former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, who had only been on the pitch for 17 minutes, was shown a red card for a heavy challenge on Yaser Asprilla.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Victory moved Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after their fifth consecutive win.