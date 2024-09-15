Saudi Arabia winger in intensive care after fall from balcony - Capital Sports
Saudi Arabia international Fahad Al-Muwallad. PHOTO/BBC

Football

Saudi Arabia winger in intensive care after fall from balcony

Published

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sep 15 – Saudi Arabia international Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care after falling from a balcony at his apartment in Dubai.

The player’s club, Al-Shabab, said an accident occurred on Thursday at a home owned by the 30-year-old.

Local police confirmed that Al-Muwallad, who has represented his country 78 times, “fell from the balcony of his second-floor home”.

The statement added that “investigations are ongoing, and the competent authorities will be informed of the results of these investigations once they are completed”.

After starting his career with Al-Ittihad, Al-Muwallad left in 2022 to join Al-Shabab, where former Wolves forward Daniel Podence and Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco are among his current team-mates.

The winger played two games for Levante while on loan with the Spanish club in 2018, and featured twice at the World Cup that summer.

