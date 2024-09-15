Reprieve for Harambee Stars as skipper Olunga returns to action - Capital Sports
Michael Olunga in action for Al Duhail in his return from injury. PHOTO/AL Duhail

Football

Reprieve for Harambee Stars as skipper Olunga returns to action

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Harambee Stars have been handed a massive boost after skipper Michael Olunga returned to action for his Qatari club Al Duhail, following an injury that kept him out of the pitch for close to a month.

Olunga missed Kenya’s opening two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the injury, but his return now means he can be available for the next round of fixtures in October.

The striker came on as a second half substitute as Duhail beat Al Wokrah 2-0 in a league fixture. He was introduced in the 55th minute of the game.

“I am delighted to be back. I feel stronger now and hopefully I can pick up fitness in the next few weeks,” Olunga said from Doha.

His return will be key for Kenya in the quest to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, with back to back games against Cameroon coming up next month.

